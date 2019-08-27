Get your ladies ready for the Focus Women's Conference! This day-long event features speakers and workshops on a variety of topics from personal health and wellness to professional development. The day is also made up of networking opportunity and a career expo. General admission tickets to the daylong conference start at $125 ($150 September 1st) for general admission and includes a continental breakfast and plated lunch. VIP packages are available at $200 which include access to the VIP lounge and priority seating. Platinum VIP tickets are $300, also includes a photograph with Smart along with a signed copy of her new book, “Where There’s Hope.” It is all going to take place on October 4, 2019.
Author, speaker, and child abduction survivor, Elizabeth Smart will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time.
Smart was abducted in 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Smart was safely returned to her family after being held a prisoner for nine grueling months.
Through this experience, Smart has become a leading advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation. Smart has helped promote the National AMBER Alert, the Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions. She is also a New York Times best-selling author and the founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Details include:
When: October 4, 2019
Where: Mobile Convention Center
Tickets: GA $125 until September 1, 2019; VIP $200; Platinum VIP $300
For the full schedule, visit this website.
