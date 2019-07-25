Jag-Gals at the University of South Alabama host an annual Football Social kicking off the 2019 Football Season with Coach Steve Campbell as the guest speaker and it will be held on campus in the Student Center Ballroom. They will have a BBQ buffet, cash bar, door prizes, Silent Auction and Trivia Q & A with prizes. The will be emcee is Lloyd Meyers , Director of Ticket Sales/Fan Experience from the Athletic Dept. and Jason Kelly, Associate Athletic Director/Athletic Academic Services . The Gals are expecting a defensive and offensive coach and some key football players to also speak. The proceeds of this awesome fundraiser benefits over 400 student athletes who need tutoring when missing class time while on the road competing in one of the university’s 17 NCAA Div. 1 sports.
Tickets are $30 and they are only accepting advance purchase only. You may call 251-460-7488 or go to this website.
