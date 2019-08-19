The team at Barrow Fine Furniture is gearing up for football season! The perfect sectional, couch, and recliner are must-have’s during the busy season. With parties and a lot of football to watch, it can be hard to seat your football fans.
Chelsey sat down with Sarah from Barrow Fine Furniture to talk about everything that they have to offer. You can make your space perfect for Fall! Visit Barrow Fine Furniture in store at 1784 W I65 Service Rd S, Mobile, Al. 36693 or online!
