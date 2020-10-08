There is always time for better skin! Our friends at The Better Skin Company joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to introduce their new primer, FOR ALL GLOW. This big release is helping the company kick off Fall and bring awareness to Breast Cancer.
All proceeds from the sale of FOR ALL GLOW will be donated to HELLO GORGEOUS. Hello Gorgeous is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides complimentary, professional makeovers and cosmetic education to women battling all cancers.
At www.thebetterskinco.com, use code BCA25 for 25% off of your order for the entire month.
Locally, at Lush Home Garden Event, mention the code at checkout and they will give you 25% off of the brand.
The Better Skin Company, creators of Better Skin Mirakle Cream, was founded in 2015 by the dynamic duo of Natalya Rachkova and Murphy D. Bishop, II, a local of Mobile, AL. In search of the American dream, Natalya and her family emigrated from The Republic of Uzbekistan to Seattle, WA. Tucked away carefully with her when Natalya immigrated to the U.S. was her most prized possessions, including her secret recipe for her famous miracle cream.
In the spirit of new and never-ending possibilities, Natalya quickly revived her aesthetician practice and once again began making this “magic” cream in her kitchen. As fate would have it, just as in the old country, word of mouth soon leads to clients and their friends seeking out this wonder potion. Some clients reported that it provided a youthful glow and reduced the appearance of aging. In 2013, Natalya met beauty industry alum Murphy D. Bishop, II. Murphy noticed the mysterious pot of cream cooling in the kitchen and was captivated by Natalya’s passion.
In the short time he was visiting, the number of people who came by the house to buy her cream astounded him. He tried the cream and immediately fell in love. Murphy convinced Natalya to allow him to take her precious recipe to chemists in hopes of scaling up the small-batch, home-brewed cream to meet the growing demand. The chemists succeeded. They remained true to Natalya’s formula and added a bit of modern science to further enhance this “genius in a jar” now known as Mirakle Cream. Adding a final, very personal touch, Murphy and Natalya commissioned a local artist to customize the Better Skin Mirakle Cream label to mirror the beautiful fabric patterns famous in her home country.
Natalya is now a proud US citizen and Better Skin Mirakle Cream is being shared with the world. Better Skin Mirakle Cream is filled with love, history, beautiful ingredients, a bit of science, and a good measure of great karma. Murphy and Natalya now work hard to bring effective, multi-purpose, beautiful products to market so that everyone can radiate their best skin ever. Why have good skin when you can have Better Skin with The Better Skin Co.
THE BETTER SKIN CO. DIFFERENCE
MULTIPURPOSE
We develop hero SKUs that are multipurpose and simplify your routine. We believe it’s what is in your products that count, not how many products you use.
CLEAN
We follow the Whole Foods Clean Label List. We leave out any ingredients they deem unworthy of clean products. We post all ingredients on our site and include an ingredient dictionary for further clarification.
FOR ALL PEOPLE
Gender, age, nationality, race, religion, politics, sexual orientation, and all other categories society uses to define people are what we celebrate at The Better Skin Co. We are For All People. Our name is why we exist and expresses our one true goal...Better Skin For All People.
