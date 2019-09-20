The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is gearing up for two big events! The Second Annual Forks & Corks Seafood and Science Gala is coming up on September 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This unique seafood culinary art competition features area high school hospitality and culinary arts programs’ students. They will transform marine science education into delicious seafood dishes for you to enjoy throughout the evening. This year's competing teams include:
Alma Bryant High School, Citronelle High School, Davidson High School, Murphy High School, Foley High School, Fairhope High School, Robertsdale High School
The World Food Championships Team Alabama is on board for the second year and will provide a panel of judges and a golden ticket to the top team. The winning team will participate in the 2020 World Food Championship.
Tickets are $30 each or $50 pair. You can choose for a portion of each ticket sale to go back to the participating school of your choice. Purchase tickets online, in person, or at the door. Make checks payable to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.
For sponsorship information or to get involved, contact Lori Angelo at 251-861-2141 x 7010 or by email at langelo@disl.edu.
On November 6, 2019, the Marine Environmental Awards Luncheon is taking place! It is hosted by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Foundation at 11:00 a.m. at the Battlehouse Hotel in Mobile, Al. The Sea Lab is so excited about the featured speaker, Dr. Edie Widder, a Marine Scientist and Bioluminescent Expert. You can find more details at this website.
