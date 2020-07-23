The South Alabama Cage Bird Society is excited to announce the 4th Annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo! This year’s event will feature birds, reptiles, and mammals. Join them from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 25th and 26th at the Abba Shrine Center. Like and follow their Facebook page for updates.
Parking is free, and admission is only $5 (children under the age of 12 enter for free)! Tickets are sold at the door.
All profits raised go to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for avian research.
Visit them online to find out more!
The South Alabama Cage Bird Society was founded in 1979. They are one of the oldest avian organizations in the South. The organization does several events each year in order to promote education about our feathered friends. Their biggest event of the year is our annual bird fair. This year will be their 38th anniversary promoting parrots. Proceeds from this fair go toward avian research with Dr Tom Tully at LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Other events are Earth Day in Fairhope, Al.
