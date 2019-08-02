Fox10 News is so excited to be adding a new outdoor set! Cooner Construction and Roofing has been working hard on a new gazebo that is right outside of the Fox10 Studios. The gazebo will be available for weather segments, interviews during newscasts, chefs on Studio10, and Pet of the Week! There will be a 75-inch monitor and a fireplace for the colder seasons.
To contact Cooner Construction and Roofing, call (251) 661-8446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.