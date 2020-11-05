It's time to open the Fox10 Vault...
In this segment from 1977, thousands of barrels of Agent Orange were about to be removed from the Navy's Seabee base in Gulfport, MS. The herbicide, used to destroy vegetation during the Vietnam War, sat idle at the base for years after being banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. As Joe Giardina reports for Channel 10 Newsbeat, getting it off the Naval base was no small task.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.