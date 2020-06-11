We're taking you inside the "FOX10 News Vault". It's an archive of memorable stories from decades past.

This report from 1975 shows you a rush to buy new license plates in Mobile County. There's also a warning about a "phony antifreeze" that's ripping off drivers. John Keffer reports from Mobile for the "Fox10 Newsbeat". 

