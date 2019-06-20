Join the Mobile Fire-Rescue at their firehouse on Friday’s all Summer long! Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue and Torii Stratas with SERVPRO stopped by the studio to talk about the fun event. They will open the doors to a different fire station for each event. You and your family will have the opportunity to tour the stations, explore the fire engines, and meet the crews! There will be coloring stations, kid’s games, and water for your kiddos.
The schedule includes:
June 21 - Toulminville (2062 MLK Jr. Ave.)
July 5 - H.H. Edwards (2525 Hillcrest Rd.)
July 19 - Crichton (200 Davenport Ave.)
August 2 - Berger (7050 Old Military Rd.)
August 16 - Public Safety Complex (8080 Airport Blvd.)
August 30 - Tapia (4710 Airport Blvd.)
They would love to see you there! For more information follow Mobile Fire-Rescue on Facebook.
