Studio 10 shows you some fun, festive crafts to get you in the 4th of July spirit. We have some great ideas from our Meredith magazine partners!
These DIY party favors are perfect for a fun Fourth gathering! See how to make rocket party crackers from Martha Stewart here.
This patriotic wreath is easy to put together and you can use it year after year! Get the scoop on how to make it from Real Simple here.
Another great idea from Martha Stewart-- pretzel sparklers! Find instructions for this holiday sweet treat here.
Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Better Homes & Gardens are all owned by the Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Fox10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.