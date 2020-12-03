Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has a lot of fun planned for you! The zoo has two big events coming up. You and your family can have Holiday Afternoon Tea at the Zoo and virtually attend the Animal Art Safari.
Holiday Afternoon Tea at the Zoo
- December 8th and 9th
- Two Seatings Each Day: 2:00pm – 3:15pm or 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
- Tickets: $25/person
- Reservation Required
- Reservations can be made at: afternoontea@algulfcoastzoo.org
Animal Art Safari (virtual event)
- December 10th: Virtual Kick Off Event at 7:00 pm
- Auction is live online from December 10th at the kickoff event through Sunday, December 13th at 8:00 pm
- https://Animalart2020.givesmart.com
For more information, call Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at 251-256-7008 or visit us at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.com
