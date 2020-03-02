Barrow Fine Furniture has your new kids, guests and dorm furniture ready for you! Chelsey visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture to check out what they have to offer. These pieces are perfect for those kids growing up and moving into dorms for college, your guest bedroom or for your children at home. From desks to beds, they have everything you need!
For more information visit Barrow Fine Furniture online and in store at 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
