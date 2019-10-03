LTD Fashions, Inc. is getting your wardrobe ready for game day! LTD Fashions is a family owned women and children's boutique. All of the clothes that they offer are $29 or less! LTD also carries shoes, jewelry and accessories. The goal is to give their customers the style they want for an affordable price. You can find LTD Fashions at 19 Shelton Beach Rd. Saraland, AL. 36571.
LTD believes that everyone should get the family discount! You can find more information at their Facebook page.
