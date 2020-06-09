The Mobile Arts Council is gearing up for the June ArtWalk!
June’s Virtual ArtWalk will take place on Friday, June 12th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This event will feature live content, prize giveaways, and more from local artists, arts organizations, and businesses - including virtual tours, cooking and cocktail demonstrations, painting demos, musical performances, educational talks, and more! Participants include (but are not limited to) Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Ardith Goodwin, Brandin Stallworth Unlmtd, the City of Mobile Special Events Department, the Haunted Book Shop, LoDa Bier Garten, Lupercalia Art Society, the Mobile Arts Council, O’Dalys, Powerlines Poetry, and Sophiella Gallery
In addition to virtual content, they have a June ArtWalk map for those that want to venture downtown for the ArtWalk experience, minus the huge crowds! This guide will list downtown arts and cultural establishments that are open to the public, their activities during the month, and their hours. Plan an ArtWalk day downtown this June responsibly with a small group of close friends or family! Our gallery at Room 1927 (next to the Saenger) is included in this listing, so stop by this month to see artwork by area college students.
They will conduct prize drawings for those who post photos of receipts or pictures of products purchased from local businesses, in addition to those who like and share this event. Make sure to use the hashtags #LoDaArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa on your comments and posts.
On June 12th, just click the DISCUSSION tab on event page OR visit the LODA Artwalk page for the fun! We encourage all attendees to consider purchasing artwork from a local creative or donating to an arts organization that they would typically support at this time. Let's stay #MobileStrong and #SupportTheArts during #VirtualArtWalk and #VirtualLoDa!
Gallery hours at Room 1927 will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesdays – Fridays. Our current exhibition will hang through June 25th.
Follow updates and see virtual content from this month’s LODA ArtWalk participants on the Virtual June ArtWalk event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/564697657799063/
Find out more about the exhibiting artists on our website: www.mobilearts.org
