Get ready to have a great night’s rest with these pillows at Barrow Fine Furniture! Barrow is introducing a new bed pillow line called Blu Sleep. Chelsey visited Barrow Fine Furniture to talk to Tom about this sleep changing pillow line. Tom said, “If you sleep on a great mattress but you have a cheap pillow, you will not sleep very good.” These pillows are water expanded instead of expanded by chemicals.
Some of these pillows have essential oils infused with pillows and they even carry an “ice gel” pillow. You can find a Blu Sleep Pillow that best fits you and your sleep at Barrow Fine Furniture.
Contact or visit Barrow Fine Furniture:
(251) 661-6848
1784 I-65 Service Roads South
Mobile, Al. 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.