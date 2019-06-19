Chelsey visited Dr. Thomas Bender at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre to talk about all things “cool.” With beach and pool time here, a lot of folks on the Gulf Coast are looking to get rid of that unwanted fat. Dr. Bender explained the CoolSulpting process and what procedure day looks like.
The CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure is the only FDA-cleared, non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that is resistant to diet and exercise. The results are proven, noticeable — so you'll look great from every angle.
No need for surgery, and there is little to no down time. CoolSculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin while leaving the skin itself unaffected. CoolSculpting results are long term, because treated fat cells are gone.
To book an appointment or to learn more information, visit Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre’s website.
