It is never too early to spread some Christmas cheer! The Odd Fellows Lodge is hosting its Christmas Festival! All the fun will take place at Odd Fellows Lodge located at Festival Park, 10327 Taylor Harper Blvd., Grand Bay, Al. 36541. You can get your Christmas shopping done a little early. Local artisans and artists will have their arts and crafts on hand ready for you to purchase! Tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for children between 3-10 years old.
You cannot have a Christmas Festival without the jolly man himself! Santa will make a special appearance on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
What: Odd Fellows Christmas Festival
When: October 26-27, 2019
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Odd Fellows Lodge located at Festival Park, 10327 Taylor Harper Blvd., Grand Bay, Al. 36541.
Tickets: Adults- $2 Children-$1
For more information, check out this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.