June 13, 2019 marks the beginning of Volunteers of America Southeast’s Operation Backpack 2019. Operation Backpack is a means for individuals, church groups, civic organizations, local businesses, and others to join to provide necessary school supplies to equip at-risk children for the upcoming school year. Volunteers of America Southeast, Inc. (VOASE) works with the Mobile County Department of Human Resources (DHR) and local not for profit organizations to provide essential school supplies to children who would otherwise be without. Over the past 8 years, Operation Backpack has provided supplies to over 5,000 children. “There are many children who would start the first day of school without even a pencil,” said Wallace Davis, President and CEO of VOASE, “This program enables us to give every foster child a backpack and enough supplies to get them through the first part of the school year. It is our mission to reach and uplift all people, especially children.”
WALA Fox 10 is a media sponsor for Operation Backpack. Supplies and donations can be dropped off until July 26, 2019 at the station located at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive, Mobile, AL 36606, the Greene & Phillips Office 51 N Florida Street Mobile, AL 36607, or at the VOASE corporate office located at 1204 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36695. A list of needed supplies are available at voase.org. For more information, contact Janet Hyde at jhyde@voase.org.
