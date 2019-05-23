The Third Annual Ballin’ on the Bay Youth Basketball Tournament, presented by the Mobile Sports Authority, is coming up! The event is an invitational showcase and national qualifier for the YBOA (Youth Basketball of America) National Tournament held in July in Orlando. This tournament will be held in the Mobile Convention Center Exhibit Halls from May 24, 2019-May 26, 2019. You and your family can cool off and enjoy basketball because the public is invited to come! Tickets are priced as followed: Adults $10-Friday and on $15-Saturday and Sunday. Ages 6-12 get a $5 discount each day and 5 and under are free.
The sponsors of this event include: The Bay City Blazers, the Mobile Sports Authority, Bishop State CC, Alabama Orthopedic Group, as well as the City and County of Mobile. Approximately 80 teams will be competing with 75% of those being from out of town from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Details Include:
When: May 24, 25, and 26, 2019
Where: Mobile Convention Center Exhibit Halls
Prices: Adults $10-Friday and on $15-Saturday and Sunday. Ages 6-12 get a $5 discount each day and 5 and under are free
Information about Mobile Sports Authority:
The City and County of Mobile sports commission (The sports tourism arm for both). In 2009, their mission is to attract, host, manage/co-manage, and support quality visiting sporting events for the City and County of Mobile to create a positive economic and public relations impact for our area and a better quality-of-life for our area citizens (i.e. tourism through sports; matching facilities with events). For more info about our organization, visit their website. Office is located at 301 Government Street in the Downtown Holiday Inn complex. Office phone # (251) 725-1794 and Danny Corte’s cell number is (251) 232-7753.
