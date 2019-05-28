Bay Shore Ballet invites you to their Summer Workshops coming up this Summer! Bay Shore Ballet Theatre has showcased guest artists and principals of the Company along with aspiring students of the Academy. The theatre has presented an array of full-length beloved classics including Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, Copellia, The Sleeping Beauty, La Boutique Fantasque, Peter and the Wolf, Paquita and its well-received annual production of The Nutcracker. The performances come to life with exquisite costumes and elaborate sets and scenery featuring designs by the late master scenic artist, William Loyed, and expertise of professional lighting designers.
The Bay Shore Ballet Academy is located at 305 Fels Avenue in Fairhope, Al. For more information, visit bayshoreballet.com or call 251.656.3843.
SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE SCHEDULE
July 8th - August 2nd
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
10:00-11:15: Technique Class
11:15 - 12:00: Variations, Pointe, Choreography
12:00 - 12:30: Lunch Break with Dance History, Videos
12:30 - 1:45: Contemporary and Jazz/Dancer’s stretch
1:45 - 2:15: Open for Dancer’s Choreography
Visit bayshoreballet.com to register.
Janet Carole, director and former principal ballerina with major U.S. and Canadian companies, stages the grand scale productions with more than 60 dancers and performers from AL Gulf Coast communities. Her training includes the Joffrey Ballet and School of American Ballet in New York City, NY, as well as, the National Ballet School in Washington D.C. The academy is known for developing technical excellence in young aspiring dancers and encouraging enthusiasm and self-esteem in its students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.