Huddlbox is ready for Fall and you should be too! This new tool can be used for coaching, relaxing, and tailgating. The Huddlbox is a box that holds portable tv’s, audio systems, and ice chests. Jason Hall, the founder, stopped by the studio to talk to Chelsey about the neat tool. Sports teams, trainers, instructors, corporations, trade show booths, and outdoor enthusiasts. This idea was created right here on the Gulf Coast and can be a helpful tool in any situation.
For more information and to order your own Huddlbox, visit their website and follow them on all social media platforms @huddlbox, or call Jason at (251) 802-5914
