Get ready for Spring with Willow Boutique & Gifts in Mobile! The cute and sassy store is located off Tanner Williams Road. You can find candles, clothes and the perfect gift for your next get together! Owner, Brandy Fauver, joined Chelsey in the studio with a few models to show off their style. They would love to help you get ready for your next night on the town! Be sure to visit their Facebook page or call them at (251) 654-4660.
13600 Tanner Williams Road, Wilmer, AL.
