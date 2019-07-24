Round up your horses and get ready for the Rodeo! The 22nd Annual Professional Rodeo is back on the Gulf Coast. This is a wonderful family event that benefits the Peer Helpers which is a Jennifer Claire Moore program. This fundraiser provides training, funding, and support of the Peer Helper Program in 49 Baldwin County schools from pre-K through 12th grade. This fun event will have bull riding by professional cowboys, concessions, bouncy houses in the Kids' Zone, and Rodeo entertainment.
For all the Rodeo fun, you must visit the Foley Horse Arena (113 East Rosetta Avenue Foley, Al.) from August 1- August 3, 2019. Gates open at 5:30 and the Rodeo action will begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will be $15 for adults, $8 for children 3-8, and children under will get in for free.
For more information, visit this website!
