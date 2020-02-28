Warmer weather is right around the corner! In order to save money on some of your bills, you may want to check out Easy Heating & Cooling to ensure all of your appliance are ready for the Summer heat. Enoch Smith, president of the company, and Gretta Smith, joined Michael in the studio to talk about the services that they offer.
Founded in 2005, Easy Heating & Cooling is a full-service Heating Ventilation Air-Conditioning company. They have been servicing the Mobile and Baldwin County areas creating comfort and solutions for their customers. They are also hosting a job fair at The Grounds on March 12, 2020. You can visit them from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. This is a part of "Putting the Gulf Coast to Work."
For more information, visit them online or give them a call at (251) 298-7287.
202 Government Street Suite #203
Mobile, AL 36602
