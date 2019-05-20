Barrow Fine Furniture is committed to helping you find the perfect peices for your home! Chelsey stopped by Barrow Fine Furniture to check out the new SoCozi recliners by Southern Motion. These recliners were made just for you! Not only do they have different fabrics, leather, and sizes, they also come with some neat gadgets that could help your health. Each recliner comes with a remote that has a heating, lumbar, massage, and head rest options.
For more information about these SoCozi recliners, visit this website or go check them out for yourself at Barrow Fine Furniture at 1784 W I65 Service Road S, Mobile AL 36693 or call them at (251) 661-6848.
