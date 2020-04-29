Bienville Bites has been creative with their services during the COVID-19 Pandemic! Laney Andrews, owner and founder of Bienville Bites, joined Chelsey in the studio via Skype. Like most businesses and entertainment venues, Bienville Bites has been affected by COVID-19. Laney explained that her and her husband has a passion for creating an experience out of the rich Downtown history and delicious food. "Bites in a Bag" was made just for you! You can choose one of their different bags for your family to enjoy. Foods from different Mobile restaurants will be in the bag as well as virtual tours and activities for your family can enjoy during dinner!
Best of all, they can bring it right to your door! For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.