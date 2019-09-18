If you have been a big game or concert recently, you may have noticed a lot of clear purses. In recent years, many venues have made the switch to clear bags to ensure a fun and safe time for its visitors. Mom & Me Monogramming and Applique is a family business that can help you get in a venue with ease and style!
The ladies can embroider just about anything from baby items, bags, backpacks, nap mats, clothes, stockings and more! They offer a handful of styles, small wristlets, cross-body purses, totes and backpacks. If you need anything personalized, they can embroider just about anything from baby items, bags, backpacks, nap mats, clothes, stockings and more. They are a small in-home business located in Daphne and primarily do all our orders on Facebook or you can always contact us by text or email.
For more information and to order your items, visit their Facebook page!
