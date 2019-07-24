If you are at the beach and need a sweet treat, Dough Momma's Edible Cookie Dough has you covered! You can find this hidden gem inside of Matt's Homemade Alabama Ice Cream. Dough Momma's carries a variety of different flavor for your convenience. These treats are 100% safe to eat egg-less cookie dough is smooth and never gritty. We guarantee it will put a smile on your face! Dough Momma’s uses the finest real ingredients in our edible dough and cookies. All our goodies are created with real butter, unbleached flour, and pure extracts.
Dough Momma's has a pop-up shop inside Brandon Styles LIVE Magic Shop & Showroom, Tropical Sno on West Beach in Gulf Shores and you can add edible cookie dough to any menu item at both Matt’s Homemade Alabama Ice Cream locations in Gulf Shores, AL! For more information and to read about their story, visit this website.
