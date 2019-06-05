The Robertsdale Rotary Club is excited to host the 37th Annual Hot Trot 5K at Lulu’s. All the proceeds will go to the ARC of Baldwin County and throughout the years, they have donated over a quarter of a million dollars! This event will take place on June 15, 2019 at Lulu’s in Gulf Shores. The race starts at 7:30 and registration will start at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. There are Friday registration and pickups available from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Lulu’s on June 14, 2019.
Registration forms can be found at local running stores and on Lulu’s website!
Details include:
When: June 15, 2019
Where: Lulu’s in Gulf Shores
Hours: Registration starts at 6:00 a.m. Race starts at 7:30 a.m.
