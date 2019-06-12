You can eat the sweetest and craziest donuts! Sassy Bass Crazy Donuts is a fun and funky donut restaurant featuring over 28 entrée donuts and a wide variety of gourmet donuts. The General Manager, Christine Jordan, sat with Chelsey to tell her all about it and even let her try a few out!
This fun restaurant is located outside the OWA Amusement Park in the shopping and restaurant district. No admission is required. They also offer birthday and “make your own donut” packages for your special event!
Call them at (251) 378-2829 or visit their OWA location at 101 S OWA Blvd., Foley Al. 36535
For more information, visit their website!
