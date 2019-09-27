Get all your school spirit gear at The Field. The Field Training Facility and Sporting Goods specializes in custom team uniforms, sporting goods, embroidery, apparel and more! You can also find a hitting facility and private instruction at The Field. Christina Hudson and Joseph Barnett sat down with Chelsey in the studio to talk about what they offer and how The Field can help you customize your team wear.
You can find The Field at 816 Saraland Blvd S, Saraland, Al. 36571 and on their Facebook page! Give them a call at (251) 287-0181 for more information.
