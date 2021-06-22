Russ Bohlinger with Apex Defense classes joined Joe and Jennifer on Studio10. For more information, visit this website. https://www.apexdefense.us/
The following information was provided by Apex Defense:
Apex Defense is made up of professionals from all walks of life. Our experience comes from addressing real life scenarios and problem solving life's most dangerous survival situations. Whether overseas or back home, the men and women who make up Apex are dedicated to using their skills and gifts to enable every human’s capabilities as an athlete.
Understanding how to view struggle, and the confidence to navigate the uncertain times. Leading with humility and seeking to understand something before making a decision about it. Expanding the lens with which you view the world and understanding how small your problems are when you view the world as a whole. Gratitude at all times and in all situations - struggle creates gratitude and appreciation.
Our greatest service as veterans is to embrace the new fight of reinventing ourselves once the uniforms have been taken off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.