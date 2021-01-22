The new year is here and Daphne Fit Body Forever can help you make and maintain your New Years Resolutions.
We met with Owner/Trainer Steven Hadley to talk about 3 Common Mistakes to avoid when exercising.
Click on the link to learn more and also hear from some of the Fit Body Forever participants!
Right now Daphne Fit Body Forever has a Special Offer. See below!
Free 7 Day Total Body Jumpstart Program
•Free Fitness Assessment
•3 small group training sessions led by a personal trainer
•Goal setting strategy session
To register call 251-283-0234 or go to www.daphnefbf.com
