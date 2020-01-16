'Tis the season for everything king cake flavored! Smoothie King brought back its popular King Cake Smoothie to celebrate the Carnival Season. Their mission is to inspire people to live healthy and active lifestyles. The brand was founded in 1973 in New Orleans. Smoothie King loves to celebrate the season with their version of the delicious King Cake.
In 2019, Smoothie King finished implementing its Clean Blends initiative in every location in its franchise system. Clean Blends is a brand commitment to use more whole fruits and vegetables to blend a more nutritious. Smoothie King has 1,100 locations worldwide. To try the delicious King Cake Smoothie, visit your local Smoothie King or visit their website.
