The ChangeMaker Challenge, powered by Victory Health Partners, will be held Sat., Oct. 24th at 10 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the workout routines of five fitness organizations: Crossfit Saraland, F45, Mission Fitness, Studio Fitness and Crew Fitness. Your participation in this event helps your uninsured neighbors access affordable, comprehensive healthcare. So while you are getting into better physical health, your donation of $25 per person is guiding one of your neighbors down a path of improved wellness. The first 100 registered participants will receive FREE workout towels!
Victory Health Partners is a faith based, non-profit medical clinic serving low to moderate income, uninsured adults in the Gulf Coast. Victory serves over 19,000 adults from 25 counties in Alabama, 11 in Mississippi and 8 in Florida. Victory serves those in our community who have fallen within the gaps of healthcare and provide them with a full continuum of affordable and quality healthcare through partnerships with over 150 specialists and physicians. In addition to primary medical care, Victory offers Dental, Optometry, Medication Dispensary, Pulmonary Care, Wound Care, Women’s Wellness, MRIs, Minor Surgeries, Urology, Neurology, Wellness Clinic, Nutrition Clinic, Smoking Cessation, Audiology, Counseling, Diabetes Education Program, and Sleep Apnea. The Dispensary Program enables Victory patients to receive all or most of their medications at no charge. The Medication Dispensary program provides over $38 million annually in life-saving medications to patients. Victory is located at 3750 Professional Parkway, Mobile, AL 36609. Contact number is (251) 460-0999. Our website is www.victoryhealth.org.
Date: Saturday, October 24th
Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Location: The Fort Park (29001 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort, AL 36527)
Tickets: $25
Online registration is available at www.victoryhealth.org
