Diane Capps and Eddie Crocker joined us on Studio10 to talk about all the things surrounding the 75th Anniversary of Cottage Hill Baptist Church.
One of those is a 5k and 1 mile fun run. That event is set for November 9th at 8am and 9am. A celebration will immediately follow, which plans to be fun for the whole family!
Cottage Hill Baptist Church
4255 Cottage Hill Road
Mobile, AL 36609
https://www.cottagehill.org/events/5k
-Register early for Long sleeve T-shirt and early bird pricing
-Student pricing available
-Proceeds support Cottage Hill’s Love Where You Live” ministry in our local community
-Award Ceremony, Door prizes and snacks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.