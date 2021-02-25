Chelsey visited Daphne Fit Body Forever to learn about studies they have been doing to benefit their clients. According to Daphne Fit Body Forever, there are many way that COVID-19 can affect people over 55 indirectly.
The following information was provided by Daphne Fit Body Forever:
- A recent study by the University of Liverpool shows that due to inactivity caused by these lockdowns that in increases in a condition known as sarcopenia has occurred
- Sarcopenia is a characterized by deterioration of muscle mass and function and people over 55 are at higher risk
- The effects of sarcopenia are wide ranging from chronic, lifestyle diseases including cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, osteoporosis, frailty, cognitive decline, and depression.
- These morbidities are associated with greater risk of COVID-19 infection and more severe symptoms as a result.
- Another study conducted by Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in December showed that the skeletal muscle mass in modulating immune response and supporting metabolic stress has been increasingly confirmed.
- Patients with sarcopenia, characterized by reduced muscle mass and muscle strength, were reported to have poor immune response and metabolic stress when facing acute infection, major surgeries, and other attacks.
- Based on their findings the researchers speculator that people with sarcopenia will have increased infection rates and more poor prognoses from COVID-19
Application
- Because of this research it is even more crucial that people over 55 adapt the proper preventive measures to avoid sarcopenia themselves
- By doing so they can prevent a lot of the morbidities that sarcopenia can cause, and therefore increase protection against contracting COVID-19 and the poor outcomes associated with those that do have sarcopenia upon infection
- People over 55 can do 3 things to drastically reduce their risk of sarcopenia
- Strength training 2-3x per week
- Proper protein supplementation
- Supplementation
- If they would like help getting started they can call us at 877-483-5020 and try us out 2 weeks for FREE
For more information and to sign up, you can call Daphne Fit Body Forever at (877) 483-5020. You can try it out for free for two weeks!
