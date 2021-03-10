FitCord Fitness has a unique manufacturing process of professional grade covered resistance bands for any fitness exercise program. They manufacture the bands in the USA and use the highest quality materials to make the safest, longest lasting resistance bands possible.
FItCord President and CEO joined us on Studio10 to show off some of his products and tell us more. Click on the link to see for yourself.
For more information and to order your FitCord Resistance Bands, visit fitcord.com.
