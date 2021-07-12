The Gulf Coast Fitness Palooza is coming up this weekend. The event is powered by organizer Jihad Irby. He has plans to make this an annual event featuring the best in fitness, health, cooking, mental approach and more.
There are three days of events from Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th at Mobile's Cooper Riverside Park.
Friday (6-8pm)
Saturday (9am-12pm)
Sunday (3-6:30pm)
To register and more info:
Text GCFP to 251-244-5574
https://www.facebook.com/21-Days-Of-Hell-Transformation-Camp-131906585422519
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.