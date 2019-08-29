Group Fitness Coordinator Rita-Nicole Wright and Kayleigh Klinkenberry from the Hearin-Chandler YMCA joined us on Studio10 to tell us about their new HIIT Functional Training Room.
High Intensity Interval Training... or HIIT... is a very popular workout style that has proven results. Click on the link to learn more about it. Also, to hear more about some of the opportunities you can have with a Y Membership!
