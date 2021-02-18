CEO/Entrepreneur/Inventor Jerry Ward joined us on Studio10 to show off the "Abstructor".
Ward says the Abstructor is the best machine on the market to target and tone your abs, while also providing the support you need for your back.
He says many coaches and athletes have vouched for the Abstructor and he's excited to share it with the public!
For more information and/or to order your Abstructor, visit:
251-229-6298
