Just 4 The Mud of It was created in 2015 in order to assist the Mobile Police Department in sending their S.W.A.T. Officers to specialized training schools and to purchase special equipment for the Department. You are invited to come on out and participate!
The course is is designed, built, and maintained by the members of the Mobile Police Department S.W.A.T. Team. They put in countless extra hours of hard work to ensure everyone who participates has a great time. The event continues to get bigger each year.
Just 4 the Mud of It
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 8am
Mobile Metro Firing Range
12251 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL 36608
Course length: 3 miles, 30 obstacles
Ages: 13 and up
Price: $55 Pre-registered, $65 Day of event (includes t-shirt for all registrations)
Competitive Race:
Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place male and female in each age group
Starts at 8:00AM
ONLY 150 SLOTS AVAILABLE
Kids Run:
Ages: 7-12
Time: 9:30AM
Course length: 1 mile
Non-competitive Run:
Run, walk, or jog at your own pace. No competition, no awards. Just finish the course.
No limit on participants.
After party includes:
Awards presentation, Food and drink provided by MeatBoss and Firehouse Subs, music and door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.