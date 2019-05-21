Just 4 The Mud of It was created in 2015 in order to assist the Mobile Police Department in sending their S.W.A.T. Officers to specialized training schools and to purchase special equipment for the Department. You are invited to come on out and participate!

The course is is designed, built, and maintained by the members of the Mobile Police Department S.W.A.T. Team. They put in countless extra hours of hard work to ensure everyone who participates has a great time. The event continues to get bigger each year.

Just 4 the Mud of It

Saturday, June 1, 2019, 8am

Mobile Metro Firing Range

12251 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL 36608

Course length: 3 miles, 30 obstacles

Ages: 13 and up

Price: $55 Pre-registered, $65 Day of event (includes t-shirt for all registrations)

Competitive Race:

Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place male and female in each age group

Starts at 8:00AM

ONLY 150 SLOTS AVAILABLE

Kids Run:

Ages: 7-12

Time: 9:30AM

Course length: 1 mile

Non-competitive Run:

Run, walk, or jog at your own pace. No competition, no awards. Just finish the course.

No limit on participants.

After party includes:

Awards presentation, Food and drink provided by MeatBoss and Firehouse Subs, music and door prizes.

www.justforthemudofit.org

https://www.facebook.com/SWATJustForTheMUDOfIt5K/

