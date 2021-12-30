Crunch Fitness is looking forward to opening a new location in Mobile. Rita-Nicole Wright joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more details about the gym. They will offer a lot of classes, group fitness, and personal training. They also have a great kids crunch for those parents who need child care.
Crunch Fitness is at 3250 Airport Blvd Suite A.
For more information, give them a call (251) 298-7435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.