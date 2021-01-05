Start your new year off right by working toward a better you!  Studio10's Joe Emer met up with Herm Hall of "HIIT wit Herm" to talk about how personal training can add so much to your lifestyle.  

Click on the link to learn about how "HIIT wit Herm" can help transform you into a new you for 2021 and beyond!  

Herm writes:

Offering all personal training and online needs.  Here to promote good health to those in need.  Herman works with all ages and all genders.  Ask about the 2021 Resolution Transformation.  Personalized fitness programs along with the diet to compliment that fitness journey.  Limited personal training spots available so act fast and lock in sessions with Herman Hall.

HIIT wit Herm

Facebook: Herman HALL

IG: HIITwitHerm

Web: hiitwitherm.com

Embrace Fitness Training Center

8043 Airway Park Dr

Mobile, Dr AL

