The Publix Grandman Triathlon is on Saturday May 30th at 7am at Fairhope Municipal Pier. It consists of a 1/3-mile swim, 18.6-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run. The Jubilee Kids Triathlon for ages 7 to 15 is the day after, on Sunday May 31st, also at the Fairhope Municipal Pier.
Mobile Baykeeper is a 22-year-old local environmental nonprofit whose mission is to provide citizens a means to protect the beauty, health, and heritage of the Mobile Bay Watershed and our coastal communities. Visit MobileBaykeeper.org for more information on Mobile Baykeeper and TheGrandman.com for more information on the triathlon.
Details include:
When: May 30, 2020
Where: Fairhope Municipal Pier
For more information, visit this website
