If you are looking to begin your health journey, Infinite30 can help. Chelsey spoke with Owner Krisann Dikes about how her business can help you.
This will teach you the right way to eat for your body! Everybody reacts to food differently in a chemical way. Certain foods act as a “trigger” that can cause you to gain weight. The beauty of this is it’s not like all the rest of the plans out there. There are no shakes, shots, prepackaged meals, no prescription drugs.
This is a weight loss plan, but it is not just for weight loss, it is for people who want to feel better as this is a hormone-balancing plan where we use real food to balance-out your insulin which results in weight loss and feeling much better. Many of our clients have been taken off of blood pressure medicine, etc. as well as a result of this plan.
The Key is to focus on the difference of this weight loss plan. Real local people losing weight without drugs/starving themselves and eating real food. People feel better physically, but also the mental and emotional changes that come with this wellness plan are great.
This is not about starvation, not about avoidance, but getting your body chemicals back to a place where seeing what triggers you can be done easily.
For more information, visit this website.
Infinite30 of Mobile, AL
711 Oak Circle Drive East, Suite B
Mobile, AL 36609
