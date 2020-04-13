As the coronavirus quarantine continues, it's important to keep in mind your mental and physical health. Routine exercise can go along way in boosting your immune system and your spirit. Fox10's Joe Emer met up with Steven Hadley from Daphne Fit Body Boot Camp and Fit Body Forever to talk about just how important exercise is for your immune system and some tips to keep in mind.
Tips on how to keep your immune system healthy
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
