United Cerebral Palsy's Christmas Nights of Lights 5K & Fun Run is coming up November 14th!
The event is set for Hank Aaron Stadium at 6:15pm for the (5K) and 7pm for the (Fun Run).
Registration is $25 for adults 13 & up and $20 for youth 2-12.
It goes up $5 if you register on race day.
