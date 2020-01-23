Garrett and Stephanie Williamson, Co-Owners of Personal Edge Fitness joined us on Studio10 to talk about the 10th annual Workout for Wounded Warriors in Action.
The event will take place at the Personal Edge Fitness Mobile Location (513 West I-65 Service road North at the foot of Spring Hill) on Thursday January 30th 2020 at 6:00pm. This is a 30 to 45 minute circuit style workout using a variety of exercises which can be altered to fit any fitness level so everyone is welcome!!!
All proceeds from this workout go to support two local Wounded Warriors in Action events. Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIA) is a 501©(3) non profit organizations that is dedicated to healing the hearts and minds of our Purple Heart recipients by providing world class outdoor sporting activities.
The two local events our workout raises money for are a white tail deer hunt in January and a Deep Sea fishing trip in July for our wounded warriors. All expenses for the Purple heart recipients are paid by the WWIA foundation.
Corporate sponsorships are still available.
Cost to take part in the workout =$55
Cost to STAY HOME BUT STILL GET THE T-SHIRT =$30.
Long sleeve performance t-shirts will go to every participant as will refreshments by Frios Popsicles.
There is a special rope climb challenge for 1 years worth of Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream!!!
251-341-0927 Mobile
251-651-0927 Eastern Shore
